PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Up 82.2% in July

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 82.2% from the July 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 9.7% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 83.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDLB stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.40. PDL Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $239.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.47.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company provides deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

