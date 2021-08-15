Peanut (NUX) Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000853 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $206,079.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00868393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00104310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044139 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,310,312 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Peanut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

