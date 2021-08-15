PegNet Price Up 108% This Week (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $604,727.90 and $30,788.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 108% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00132595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00154846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,999.48 or 1.00099453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.05 or 0.00877081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.23 or 0.07172918 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.