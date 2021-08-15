Penta One Day Volume Reaches $33,229.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Penta coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Penta has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $33,229.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.81 or 0.00867990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00104170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044020 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

