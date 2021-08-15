Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,747 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp accounts for approximately 13.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH owned about 4.29% of Peoples Bancorp worth $24,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,982,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after buying an additional 150,364 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

PEBO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.05. 49,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $610.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.91. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

