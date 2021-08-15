Peoples Bank OH Has $7.33 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Derbend Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.7% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 110,461.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 88,369 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. 1,043,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $76.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

