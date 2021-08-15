Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Market Capitalization Tops $30.40 Million

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded up 39.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 15th. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $30.40 million and $7.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 86.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

