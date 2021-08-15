Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Price Tops $0.0429 on Exchanges

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and $2,614.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pepe Cash has traded 98.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pepe Cash

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Pepe Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

