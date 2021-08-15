Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Hits $106.95

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $106.95 or 0.00233776 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $147,418.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

