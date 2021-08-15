PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $282,910.13 and $11.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000963 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00091625 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 103.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,053,584 coins and its circulating supply is 45,813,404 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

