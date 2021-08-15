PEPS Coin (PEPS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $161.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $273,399.10 and approximately $161.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000825 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00098141 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,045,507 coins and its circulating supply is 45,805,326 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

