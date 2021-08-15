PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $279,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,108,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,995. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

