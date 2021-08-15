Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Short Interest Update

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the July 15th total of 831,900 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFMT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PFMT opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $258.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of -0.80.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Performant Financial will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 15,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,260,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,581,649.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,517,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,851 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares during the period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

