Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,016 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Perrigo worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

