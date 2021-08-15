Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $81.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.56. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $95.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $6.4916 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 7.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.37%.

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Persimmon to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Persimmon to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

