Persistence (XPRT) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.52 or 0.00014215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $244.58 million and $1.14 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Persistence has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00057471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.88 or 0.00865665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00104383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 112,158,815 coins and its circulating supply is 37,529,300 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Persistence Coin Trading

