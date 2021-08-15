Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be purchased for about $1,774.51 or 0.03770365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.47 or 0.00872147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00109600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00044538 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

PMGT is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 932 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Perth Mint Gold Token is www.pmgt.io . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

