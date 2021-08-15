Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.62

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) announced an annual dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.616 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.26.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

