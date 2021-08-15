Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Position Lowered by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,150,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,465,685 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 8.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.14% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $111,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,140,000 after buying an additional 4,658,919 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,072,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,416,000 after purchasing an additional 712,694 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 51.3% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,548,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,598 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,104,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11,477.4% in the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,866,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816,273 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBR has been the topic of several research reports. Grupo Santander raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.26.

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,564,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,337,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.616 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

