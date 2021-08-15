PGGM Investments Acquires New Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Pool by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool stock opened at $485.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.83. Pool Co. has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $1,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,751 shares of company stock valued at $21,365,139 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

