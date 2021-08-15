PGGM Investments Acquires Shares of 22,695 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,006,000 after acquiring an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after acquiring an additional 263,394 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,410,000 after acquiring an additional 210,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

NYSE TSN opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

