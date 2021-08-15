PGGM Investments Buys New Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

HLT stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $136.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

