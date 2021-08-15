PGGM Investments Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,074 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 703.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in The Kroger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Kroger by 25.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in The Kroger by 5.9% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger by 46.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

