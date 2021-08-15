PGGM Investments Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,175 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of RF opened at $20.50 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.