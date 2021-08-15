PGGM Investments Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 245,440 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,369 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after purchasing an additional 947,903 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $70,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Westpark Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

AMD opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.75. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.