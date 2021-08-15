PGGM Investments Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,661 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in CMS Energy by 49.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in CMS Energy by 51.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after purchasing an additional 952,241 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,505 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.