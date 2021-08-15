PGGM Investments Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,576 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAC. BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.39.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

