PGGM Investments Has $3.29 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 407.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,887.81 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,912.75. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,620.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,746.87.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,494 shares of company stock worth $49,541,857. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

