PGGM Investments Invests $1.01 Million in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.41 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

