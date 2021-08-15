PGGM Investments Invests $1.77 Million in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 33.4% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 42,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter worth approximately $560,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 10.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2,778.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 277,879 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $54.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.