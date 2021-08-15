PGGM Investments Lowers Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fortive were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 418.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $75.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $60.82 and a 12-month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

