PGGM Investments Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 126.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 43,030 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $222,313.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,041.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,356 shares of company stock worth $3,025,674 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $41.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.