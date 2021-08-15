PGGM Investments Purchases 51,272 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,272 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Newell Brands by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.66. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

