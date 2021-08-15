PGGM Investments Sells 142,444 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142,444 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Newmont were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $1,651,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Newmont by 5.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Newmont by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Newmont by 13.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,422 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,528 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $58.84 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

