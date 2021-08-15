PGGM Investments Sells 1,913 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

