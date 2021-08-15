PGGM Investments Sells 2,644 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,497 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,389 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $309.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $309.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

