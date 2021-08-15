Phala Network (PHA) Hits Market Cap of $230.51 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Phala Network has a market cap of $230.51 million and approximately $41.81 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phala Network has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.82 or 0.00860536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00108246 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044526 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 268,134,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

