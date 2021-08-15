Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.05.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $101.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $101.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

