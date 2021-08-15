Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Short Interest Down 64.8% in July

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the July 15th total of 504,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,772.0 days.

Shares of PNXGF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59.

A number of research firms have commented on PNXGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Investec cut shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

