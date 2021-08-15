PhoenixDAO Price Up 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $3.97 million and $439,656.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00867603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00104690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00043793 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.