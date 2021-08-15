PhoenixDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0680 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $499,302.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

