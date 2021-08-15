Phore Hits One Day Trading Volume of $18,339.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Phore has a market cap of $5.78 million and $18,339.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded up 60.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00193724 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,786,469 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

