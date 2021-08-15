PIBBLE (PIB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $58,736.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $37.98 million and approximately $58,736.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 39.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00057520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00868329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00104419 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00043943 BTC.

PIBBLE Coin Profile

PIBBLE (PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

