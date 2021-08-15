Pickle Finance Price Tops $11.13 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $11.13 or 0.00023278 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $17.98 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.86 or 0.00867656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00107870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00044248 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,621,056 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,997 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.