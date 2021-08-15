Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 51.7% higher against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $26,248.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005048 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000204 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

