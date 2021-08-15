Pillar Market Capitalization Reaches $9.37 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and $119,282.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.61 or 0.00859392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00104496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

PLR is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

