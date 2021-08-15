PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the July 15th total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 124,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 2,167.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 1,732.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period.

Shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,287. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%.

About PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in corporate debt, government and sovereign debt, mortgage backed and other asset-backed securities, bank loans and related instruments, convertible securities and other income-producing securities, with an average duration of 2 to 8 years.

