PIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00048001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00132093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00154065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,326.15 or 1.00239982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.52 or 0.00879620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.57 or 0.07055178 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

