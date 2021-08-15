Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up about 1.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.11% of Pinduoduo worth $178,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after buying an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,168,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 392.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 95.1% during the first quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo stock traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $84.38. 4,578,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,688,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.93.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDD. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. dropped their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.