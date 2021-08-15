Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Trimmed by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,461,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,022,830. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $597,340.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,142 shares of company stock worth $79,832,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.02.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.